Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LULU, DKNG, DDS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total volume of 8,531 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 853,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,700 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 99,106 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 33,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dillard's Inc. (Symbol: DDS) options are showing a volume of 1,172 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 117,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of DDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 261,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,700 underlying shares of DDS. Below is a chart showing DDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

