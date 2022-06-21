Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LULU, DKNG, DDS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total volume of 8,531 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 853,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,700 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 99,106 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 33,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dillard's Inc. (Symbol: DDS) options are showing a volume of 1,172 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 117,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of DDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 261,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,700 underlying shares of DDS. Below is a chart showing DDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LULU options, DKNG options, or DDS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.