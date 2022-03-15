Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LRCX, TWLO, CVS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total of 6,722 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 672,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $680 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,400 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $680 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 19,863 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,700 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 26,435 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,900 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

