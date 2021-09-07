Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LRCX, MMM, COST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total volume of 13,374 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 107.5% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $540 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 18,745 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.3% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring October 01, 2021, with 1,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,200 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 15,961 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 99.3% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 1,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

