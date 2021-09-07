Markets
LRCX

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LRCX, MMM, COST

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total volume of 13,374 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 107.5% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $540 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 18,745 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.3% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring October 01, 2021, with 1,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,200 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 15,961 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 99.3% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 1,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LRCX options, MMM options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LRCX MMM COST

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular