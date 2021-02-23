Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LRCX, LOW, SLDB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total of 9,312 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 931,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.3% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $570 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,400 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $570 strike highlighted in orange:

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 17,403 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,200 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Solid Biosciences Inc (Symbol: SLDB) options are showing a volume of 2,458 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 245,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of SLDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 480,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,000 underlying shares of SLDB. Below is a chart showing SLDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

