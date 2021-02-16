Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LRCX, JPM, NRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total volume of 11,299 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.1% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 4,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,300 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 73,623 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 9,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 920,900 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) saw options trading volume of 11,520 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,900 underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

