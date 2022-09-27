Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LRCX, BIO, CHRW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total of 5,732 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 573,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,100 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO) saw options trading volume of 661 contracts, representing approximately 66,100 underlying shares or approximately 43% of BIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 153,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $580 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,100 underlying shares of BIO. Below is a chart showing BIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:

And C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) saw options trading volume of 5,679 contracts, representing approximately 567,900 underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,500 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LRCX options, BIO options, or CHRW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

