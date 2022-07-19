Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LQDA, CARS, ICPT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA), where a total of 6,602 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 660,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.5% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 830,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,400 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Cars.com Inc (Symbol: CARS) saw options trading volume of 3,365 contracts, representing approximately 336,500 underlying shares or approximately 70.3% of CARS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 478,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,500 underlying shares of CARS. Below is a chart showing CARS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ICPT) saw options trading volume of 5,451 contracts, representing approximately 545,100 underlying shares or approximately 70.2% of ICPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 776,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,300 underlying shares of ICPT. Below is a chart showing ICPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LQDA options, CARS options, or ICPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.