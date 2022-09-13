Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LNG, WMT, CLX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG), where a total of 16,634 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.6% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,000 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 48,329 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $136 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 5,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,800 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $136 strike highlighted in orange:
And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 4,679 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 467,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.4% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 800,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,600 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:
