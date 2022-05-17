Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LMT, DKS, AMBA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT), where a total volume of 6,695 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 669,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.2% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,300 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 6,892 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 689,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $88.50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,900 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 2,782 contracts, representing approximately 278,200 underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 568,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 1,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,800 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LMT options, DKS options, or AMBA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.