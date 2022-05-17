Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LMT, DKS, AMBA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT), where a total volume of 6,695 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 669,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.2% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,300 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 6,892 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 689,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $88.50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,900 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 2,782 contracts, representing approximately 278,200 underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 568,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 1,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,800 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LMT options, DKS options, or AMBA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.