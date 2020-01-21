Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LMT, DIN, MGM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT), where a total of 6,658 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 665,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.6% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,200 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Dine Brands Global Inc (Symbol: DIN) options are showing a volume of 1,295 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 129,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.5% of DIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 237,575 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,200 underlying shares of DIN. Below is a chart showing DIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 20,892 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring January 24, 2020, with 5,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,200 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

