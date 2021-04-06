Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LMND, SCHN, SMG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total volume of 18,010 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.4% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,400 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (Symbol: SCHN) saw options trading volume of 2,347 contracts, representing approximately 234,700 underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of SCHN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 382,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,400 underlying shares of SCHN. Below is a chart showing SCHN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG) options are showing a volume of 2,650 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 265,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 440,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,300 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LMND options, SCHN options, or SMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

