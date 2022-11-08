Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LLY, NEM, NCLH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total of 20,396 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.6% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 477,900 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 49,307 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 5,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 543,300 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) saw options trading volume of 119,831 contracts, representing approximately 12.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 15,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LLY options, NEM options, or NCLH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TAK
Best Buy DMA
Institutional Holders of BMR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.