Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LLY, NEM, NCLH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total of 20,396 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.6% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 477,900 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 49,307 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 5,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 543,300 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) saw options trading volume of 119,831 contracts, representing approximately 12.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 15,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

