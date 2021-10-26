Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LLY, MA, TXN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total volume of 16,777 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.6% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,100 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 23,816 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.2% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 5,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,500 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) options are showing a volume of 22,239 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.1% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,300 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

