Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LB, ADSK, FB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB), where a total volume of 83,257 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.6% of LB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 15,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of LB. Below is a chart showing LB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 19,090 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 67.9% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 7,967 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 796,700 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 146,327 contracts, representing approximately 14.6 million underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 5,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 562,900 underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LB options, ADSK options, or FB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.