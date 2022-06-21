Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LAZ, PANW, UPLD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lazard (Symbol: LAZ), where a total of 4,308 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 430,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.7% of LAZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 626,750 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,800 underlying shares of LAZ. Below is a chart showing LAZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 11,440 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.1% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 2,681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,100 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upland Software Inc (Symbol: UPLD) options are showing a volume of 2,121 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 212,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.6% of UPLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 323,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,200 underlying shares of UPLD. Below is a chart showing UPLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

