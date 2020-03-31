Notable Tuesday Option Activity: KSU, X, STMP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kansas City Southern (Symbol: KSU), where a total of 7,937 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 793,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.9% of KSU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,500 underlying shares of KSU. Below is a chart showing KSU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) saw options trading volume of 88,997 contracts, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike call option expiring April 03, 2020, with 13,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Stamps.com Inc. (Symbol: STMP) options are showing a volume of 2,086 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 208,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of STMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 501,055 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,600 underlying shares of STMP. Below is a chart showing STMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

