KSS

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: KSS, TWTR, TEAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), where a total volume of 14,839 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.3% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,700 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) saw options trading volume of 82,436 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 11,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

And Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 7,391 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 739,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,700 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

KSS TWTR TEAM

