Notable Tuesday Option Activity: KSS, STWD, JOE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), where a total volume of 48,999 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.2% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 10,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD) saw options trading volume of 16,258 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 74.6% of STWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 5,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 569,300 underlying shares of STWD. Below is a chart showing STWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE) options are showing a volume of 3,591 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 359,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.5% of JOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 495,165 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,700 underlying shares of JOE. Below is a chart showing JOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

