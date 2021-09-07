Notable Tuesday Option Activity: KOPN, ZIOP, MTCH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kopin Corp. (Symbol: KOPN), where a total volume of 45,532 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 304.5% of KOPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 23,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of KOPN. Below is a chart showing KOPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc (Symbol: ZIOP) saw options trading volume of 55,990 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 240.8% of ZIOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 16,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ZIOP. Below is a chart showing ZIOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw options trading volume of 67,192 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 237.4% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 5,486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 548,600 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

