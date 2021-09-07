Markets
KOPN

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: KOPN, ZIOP, MTCH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kopin Corp. (Symbol: KOPN), where a total volume of 45,532 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 304.5% of KOPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 23,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of KOPN. Below is a chart showing KOPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc (Symbol: ZIOP) saw options trading volume of 55,990 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 240.8% of ZIOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 16,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ZIOP. Below is a chart showing ZIOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw options trading volume of 67,192 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 237.4% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 5,486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 548,600 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KOPN options, ZIOP options, or MTCH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KOPN ZIOP MTCH

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular