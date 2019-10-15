Notable Tuesday Option Activity: KN, SIVB, FIZZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Knowles Corp (Symbol: KN), where a total volume of 8,503 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 850,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.6% of KN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 5,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,700 underlying shares of KN. Below is a chart showing KN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) options are showing a volume of 4,253 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 425,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.7% of SIVB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 554,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of SIVB. Below is a chart showing SIVB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And National Beverage Corp. (Symbol: FIZZ) saw options trading volume of 2,913 contracts, representing approximately 291,300 underlying shares or approximately 72.7% of FIZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 400,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,200 underlying shares of FIZZ. Below is a chart showing FIZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

