Markets
KN

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: KN, SIVB, FIZZ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Knowles Corp (Symbol: KN), where a total volume of 8,503 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 850,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.6% of KN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 5,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,700 underlying shares of KN. Below is a chart showing KN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) options are showing a volume of 4,253 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 425,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.7% of SIVB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 554,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of SIVB. Below is a chart showing SIVB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And National Beverage Corp. (Symbol: FIZZ) saw options trading volume of 2,913 contracts, representing approximately 291,300 underlying shares or approximately 72.7% of FIZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 400,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,200 underlying shares of FIZZ. Below is a chart showing FIZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KN options, SIVB options, or FIZZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KN SIVB FIZZ

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular