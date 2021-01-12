Notable Tuesday Option Activity: KHC, DPZ, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), where a total volume of 33,610 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.8% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 7,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 774,000 underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 3,510 contracts, representing approximately 351,000 underlying shares or approximately 61.9% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 566,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,800 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 164,493 contracts, representing approximately 16.4 million underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 14,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KHC options, DPZ options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

