Markets
JWN

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JWN, U, ZM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN), where a total of 32,237 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.1% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 9,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 972,900 underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 26,804 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 72.3% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 7,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 776,700 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 25,375 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 69.9% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $385 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 1,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,000 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JWN options, U options, or ZM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JWN U ZM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular