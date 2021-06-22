Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JWN, U, ZM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN), where a total of 32,237 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.1% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 9,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 972,900 underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 26,804 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 72.3% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 7,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 776,700 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 25,375 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 69.9% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $385 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 1,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,000 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:

