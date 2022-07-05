Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JWN, FSLR, WHR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN), where a total volume of 21,233 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.3% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 16,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 7,199 contracts, representing approximately 719,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,300 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 4,885 contracts, representing approximately 488,500 underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 1,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,900 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JWN options, FSLR options, or WHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.