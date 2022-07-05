Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JWN, FSLR, WHR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN), where a total volume of 21,233 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.3% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 16,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 7,199 contracts, representing approximately 719,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,300 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 4,885 contracts, representing approximately 488,500 underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 1,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,900 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JWN options, FSLR options, or WHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.