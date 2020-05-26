Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JPM, V, BAC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 132,942 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 11,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 57,547 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 16,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 311,983 contracts, representing approximately 31.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 63.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24.50 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 25,912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.50 strike highlighted in orange:

