Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JPM, V, AVGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 48,861 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.6% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring October 04, 2019, with 2,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,400 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 36,038 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 6,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 644,200 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 10,761 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,700 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

