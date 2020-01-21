Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JPM, TXN, SKX

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 58,316 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.4% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 3,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,500 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) saw options trading volume of 20,373 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,700 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) options are showing a volume of 6,809 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 680,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike put option expiring January 24, 2020, with 1,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,700 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

