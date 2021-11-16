Markets
JPM

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JPM, PFE, IQV

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 37,263 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.8% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,200 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) options are showing a volume of 171,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 14,934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And IQVIA Holdings Inc (Symbol: IQV) options are showing a volume of 3,285 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 328,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of IQV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 774,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,900 underlying shares of IQV. Below is a chart showing IQV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

