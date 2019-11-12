Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JPM, MTSI, ARQL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 67,276 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 10,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (Symbol: MTSI) options are showing a volume of 2,369 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 236,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of MTSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 401,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,600 underlying shares of MTSI. Below is a chart showing MTSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And ArQule Inc. (Symbol: ARQL) saw options trading volume of 12,253 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 59% of ARQL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 5,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,100 underlying shares of ARQL. Below is a chart showing ARQL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, MTSI options, or ARQL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

JPM MTSI ARQL

