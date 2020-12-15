Markets
JPM

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JPM, KMX, COUP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 61,417 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.5% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 4,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 434,200 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) options are showing a volume of 5,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 516,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,500 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP) saw options trading volume of 5,459 contracts, representing approximately 545,900 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of COUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of COUP. Below is a chart showing COUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, KMX options, or COUP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

JPM KMX COUP

