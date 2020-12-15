Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JPM, KMX, COUP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 61,417 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.5% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 4,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 434,200 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) options are showing a volume of 5,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 516,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,500 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP) saw options trading volume of 5,459 contracts, representing approximately 545,900 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of COUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of COUP. Below is a chart showing COUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, KMX options, or COUP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.