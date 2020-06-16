Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JNPR, LLY, TSN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR), where a total volume of 28,812 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.2% of JNPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25.50 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 19,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of JNPR. Below is a chart showing JNPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Lilly (Eli) & Co (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 41,423 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.6% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 8,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 825,400 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 38,280 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.1% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 13,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JNPR options, LLY options, or TSN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.