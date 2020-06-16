Markets
JNPR

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JNPR, LLY, TSN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR), where a total volume of 28,812 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.2% of JNPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25.50 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 19,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of JNPR. Below is a chart showing JNPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Lilly (Eli) & Co (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 41,423 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.6% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 8,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 825,400 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 38,280 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.1% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 13,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JNPR options, LLY options, or TSN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNPR LLY TSN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular