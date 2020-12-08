Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JNJ, TPB, T

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total of 67,032 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 87% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 5,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,600 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Turning Point Brands Inc (Symbol: TPB) options are showing a volume of 1,056 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 105,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.5% of TPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 129,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,100 underlying shares of TPB. Below is a chart showing TPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) saw options trading volume of 281,716 contracts, representing approximately 28.2 million underlying shares or approximately 77.8% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 32,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

