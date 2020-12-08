Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JNJ, TPB, T

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total of 67,032 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 87% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 5,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,600 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Turning Point Brands Inc (Symbol: TPB) options are showing a volume of 1,056 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 105,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.5% of TPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 129,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,100 underlying shares of TPB. Below is a chart showing TPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) saw options trading volume of 281,716 contracts, representing approximately 28.2 million underlying shares or approximately 77.8% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 32,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

