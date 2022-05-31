Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JNJ, SBUX, ROKU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total volume of 29,190 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.8% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring June 10, 2022, with 2,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,500 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 56,671 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 7,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 739,900 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 31,973 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 1,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,900 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JNJ options, SBUX options, or ROKU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.