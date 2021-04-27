Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JNJ, BBY, SKT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total of 37,931 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.2% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring April 30, 2021, with 3,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 398,600 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 10,245 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $117 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,800 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT) saw options trading volume of 10,216 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of SKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,600 underlying shares of SKT. Below is a chart showing SKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

