Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JLL, ANET, OSW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (Symbol: JLL), where a total of 1,911 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 191,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.9% of JLL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 336,140 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of JLL. Below is a chart showing JLL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 2,371 contracts, representing approximately 237,100 underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 418,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike put option expiring June 25, 2021, with 340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,000 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

And OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (Symbol: OSW) options are showing a volume of 1,842 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 184,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of OSW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 341,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of OSW. Below is a chart showing OSW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JLL options, ANET options, or OSW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

