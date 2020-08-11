Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JCOM, COOP, HELE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in j2 Global Inc (Symbol: JCOM), where a total volume of 3,513 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 351,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of JCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 737,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,500 underlying shares of JCOM. Below is a chart showing JCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) saw options trading volume of 4,396 contracts, representing approximately 439,600 underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 933,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,100 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) options are showing a volume of 673 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 67,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 146,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,700 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

