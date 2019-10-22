Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JACK, TRTN, SWKS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK), where a total volume of 1,556 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 155,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.8% of JACK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 381,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,800 underlying shares of JACK. Below is a chart showing JACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN) options are showing a volume of 1,172 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 117,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of TRTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 287,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,900 underlying shares of TRTN. Below is a chart showing TRTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 7,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 759,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring October 25, 2019, with 1,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,600 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

