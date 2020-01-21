Notable Tuesday Option Activity: J, URI, ULTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (Symbol: J), where a total volume of 4,164 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 416,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.6% of J's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 675,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,000 underlying shares of J. Below is a chart showing J's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 5,119 contracts, representing approximately 511,900 underlying shares or approximately 59.2% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 864,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,500 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 6,550 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 655,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.9% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,700 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for J options, URI options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

