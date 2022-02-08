Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IT, UAL, BA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gartner Inc (Symbol: IT), where a total of 4,306 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 430,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.6% of IT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 515,085 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of IT. Below is a chart showing IT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 97,867 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.7% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 18,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 81,349 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 75.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 14,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IT options, UAL options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
