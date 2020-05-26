Markets
ISRG

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ISRG, STZ, EXPE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG), where a total volume of 2,906 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 290,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 605,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,000 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 5,635 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 563,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 21,686 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 4,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,700 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular