Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ISRG, SPOT, Z

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG), where a total volume of 4,494 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 449,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.8% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 523,660 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $860 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,400 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $860 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 10,642 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.9% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,500 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) options are showing a volume of 32,740 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.7% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 10,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

