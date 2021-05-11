Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ISRG, LL, DPZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG), where a total volume of 2,916 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 291,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.4% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 628,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $750 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,400 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (Symbol: LL) options are showing a volume of 2,608 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 260,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of LL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 563,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,500 underlying shares of LL. Below is a chart showing LL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 2,572 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 257,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 556,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,200 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

