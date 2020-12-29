Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ISRG, FIS, SYK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG), where a total of 2,722 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 272,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.7% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 537,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $540 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,000 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS) options are showing a volume of 18,983 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of FIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 17,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of FIS. Below is a chart showing FIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK) options are showing a volume of 4,518 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 451,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of SYK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 991,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,000 underlying shares of SYK. Below is a chart showing SYK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular