Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ISRG, BIIB, COF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG), where a total volume of 4,663 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 466,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.9% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 590,710 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $485 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,200 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $485 strike highlighted in orange:

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 10,915 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 70.6% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 3,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,000 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 11,878 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 3,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 349,500 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

