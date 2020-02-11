Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IRDM, AVLR, BURL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Iridium Communications Inc (Symbol: IRDM), where a total of 6,814 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 681,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.8% of IRDM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 703,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 5,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,700 underlying shares of IRDM. Below is a chart showing IRDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Avalara Inc (Symbol: AVLR) options are showing a volume of 5,335 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 533,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.5% of AVLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 583,210 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,700 underlying shares of AVLR. Below is a chart showing AVLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) options are showing a volume of 4,354 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 435,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.8% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 590,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,400 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

