Markets
IRDM

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IRDM, AVLR, BURL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Iridium Communications Inc (Symbol: IRDM), where a total of 6,814 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 681,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.8% of IRDM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 703,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 5,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,700 underlying shares of IRDM. Below is a chart showing IRDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Avalara Inc (Symbol: AVLR) options are showing a volume of 5,335 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 533,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.5% of AVLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 583,210 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,700 underlying shares of AVLR. Below is a chart showing AVLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) options are showing a volume of 4,354 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 435,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.8% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 590,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,400 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IRDM options, AVLR options, or BURL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IRDM AVLR BURL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular