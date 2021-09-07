Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IRBT, AYX, DASH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT), where a total of 3,113 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 311,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.9% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 465,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83.50 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 1,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,000 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) options are showing a volume of 5,315 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 531,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 835,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 3,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,500 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 20,293 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 63.1% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 3,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,400 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

