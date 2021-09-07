Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IRBT, AYX, DASH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT), where a total of 3,113 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 311,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.9% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 465,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83.50 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 1,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,000 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) options are showing a volume of 5,315 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 531,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 835,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 3,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,500 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 20,293 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 63.1% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 3,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,400 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IRBT options, AYX options, or DASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

