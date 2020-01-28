Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IQV, BWA, PFE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in IQVIA Holdings Inc (Symbol: IQV), where a total volume of 10,603 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103.1% of IQV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 10,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of IQV. Below is a chart showing IQV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA) options are showing a volume of 7,666 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 766,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.3% of BWA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,800 underlying shares of BWA. Below is a chart showing BWA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 91,007 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38.50 strike put option expiring January 31, 2020, with 4,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 482,100 underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38.50 strike highlighted in orange:

