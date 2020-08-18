Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: INVH, ULTA, WD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Invitation Homes Inc (Symbol: INVH), where a total volume of 21,898 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.1% of INVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 10,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of INVH. Below is a chart showing INVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 6,052 contracts, representing approximately 605,200 underlying shares or approximately 65% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 931,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,500 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD) options are showing a volume of 1,047 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 104,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.9% of WD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 163,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,700 underlying shares of WD. Below is a chart showing WD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

