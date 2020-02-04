Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: INVA, IQV, BOOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Innoviva Inc (Symbol: INVA), where a total of 9,098 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 909,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 168.2% of INVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 540,905 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,500 underlying shares of INVA. Below is a chart showing INVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

IQVIA Holdings Inc (Symbol: IQV) saw options trading volume of 13,364 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 125.7% of IQV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 13,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of IQV. Below is a chart showing IQV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT) saw options trading volume of 9,903 contracts, representing approximately 990,300 underlying shares or approximately 115.6% of BOOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 856,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 5,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,900 underlying shares of BOOT. Below is a chart showing BOOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

