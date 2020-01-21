Notable Tuesday Option Activity: INTC, WMT, CBOE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total of 105,572 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 4,860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 486,000 underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 30,920 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,700 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) saw options trading volume of 3,360 contracts, representing approximately 336,000 underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 636,015 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,500 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for INTC options, WMT options, or CBOE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.