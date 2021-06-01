Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: INTC, BAC, JWN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total of 114,882 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 24.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 40,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 187,488 contracts, representing approximately 18.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 18,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) options are showing a volume of 19,646 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28.50 strike put option expiring June 25, 2021, with 6,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,700 underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28.50 strike highlighted in orange:

